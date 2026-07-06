'Alpha' nets ₹13.25cr Sunday, ₹34cr 3-day, ₹58.8cr worldwide overtakes 'Jigra'

'Alpha' packed shows despite online criticism

Globally, Alpha has made ₹58.8 crore so far (₹18 crore from overseas), with Sunday shows seeing packed theaters; morning occupancy started at 12.92% and hit nearly 50% by evening.

Even with some online criticism, big names like Karan Johar are asking people to appreciate the film's ambition.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie features Bhatt and Sharvari as elite agents up against Bobby Deol's villain, plus Anil Kapoor and Dia Mirza in the cast and a special cameo from Hrithik Roshan.