'Alpha' continues to struggle; global gross reaches ₹92cr
What's the story
The Hindi action-thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, continues to struggle at the box office. On its 12th day of release (Tuesday), the film witnessed a 13.3% growth in its net collection from the previous day, earning ₹0.85cr across 2,344 shows in India. This brings its total India gross collections to ₹65.77cr and total India net collections to ₹55.2cr so far, reported Sacnilk. However, for such a big IP as YRF Spy Universe, the collections are disappointing.
Occupancy details
'Alpha's occupancy details on Day 12
With ₹26.7cr from overseas, its total worldwide gross is at ₹92.47cr.
The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 12 was 19.71%, with the highest occupancy observed during the night shows at 29.46%.
The morning, afternoon, and evening shows had occupancies of 7%, 17.54%, and 20.54%, respectively.
The film's performance varied across major regions in India, with the National Capital Region (NCR) recording an overall occupancy of 23.8%.
Regional performance
Film's performance across major cities
In Mumbai, Alpha recorded an overall occupancy of 18.3%, while Ahmedabad and Surat had occupancies of 11.5% and 14.3%, respectively.
Bengaluru and Pune also contributed to the film's earnings with occupancies of 13% and 19%, respectively.
The film's performance in Kolkata was slightly lower at an overall occupancy rate of 15.8%.
Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in lead roles.