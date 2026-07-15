'Alpha' continues to struggle; global gross reaches ₹92cr

With ₹26.7cr from overseas, its total worldwide gross is at ₹92.47cr.

The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 12 was 19.71%, with the highest occupancy observed during the night shows at 29.46%.

The morning, afternoon, and evening shows had occupancies of 7%, 17.54%, and 20.54%, respectively.

The film's performance varied across major regions in India, with the National Capital Region (NCR) recording an overall occupancy of 23.8%.