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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Alpha' sees drop; total gross reaches ₹93.5cr
'Alpha' sees drop; total gross reaches ₹93.5cr
'Alpha' box office collection

'Alpha' sees drop; total gross reaches ₹93.5cr

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 16, 2026
12:30 pm
What's the story

The Hindi action-thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, has witnessed a significant drop in its collections on Day 13. The film earned a net of ₹0.6cr across 2,319 shows in India on Wednesday, reported Sacnilk. This marks a 29.4% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹0.85cr and takes its total India gross collections to ₹66.48cr and total India net collections to ₹55.8cr so far.

Worldwide earnings

'Alpha' rakes in ₹27cr overseas

Despite the decline in domestic collections, Alpha has managed to rake in a significant amount from overseas markets.

On Day 13, the film added ₹0.3cr to its overseas earnings, pushing the total overseas gross to ₹27cr so far.

This brings the worldwide gross collection of Alpha to a staggering ₹93.48cr, reported Sacnilk.

Regional breakdown

Overall occupancy on Day 13

The overall occupancy rate for Alpha on Day 13 was recorded at 9.71%, with the highest occupancy observed during night shows at 11.38%.

The film's performance varied across major regions in India, with the National Capital Region (NCR) recording an overall occupancy of 9.8%.

Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Bengaluru also contributed to the film's earnings with occupancies of 7.5%, 5.8%, 4.3%, and 6.5% respectively.

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Film information

More about 'Alpha'

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

The film follows a female spy who must find out her real roots and seek revenge from all who lied to her.

It was released on July 3 and has a runtime of two hours and 21 minutes.

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