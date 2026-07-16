'Alpha' sees drop; total gross reaches ₹93.5cr
What's the story
The Hindi action-thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, has witnessed a significant drop in its collections on Day 13. The film earned a net of ₹0.6cr across 2,319 shows in India on Wednesday, reported Sacnilk. This marks a 29.4% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹0.85cr and takes its total India gross collections to ₹66.48cr and total India net collections to ₹55.8cr so far.
Worldwide earnings
'Alpha' rakes in ₹27cr overseas
Despite the decline in domestic collections, Alpha has managed to rake in a significant amount from overseas markets.
On Day 13, the film added ₹0.3cr to its overseas earnings, pushing the total overseas gross to ₹27cr so far.
This brings the worldwide gross collection of Alpha to a staggering ₹93.48cr, reported Sacnilk.
Regional breakdown
Overall occupancy on Day 13
The overall occupancy rate for Alpha on Day 13 was recorded at 9.71%, with the highest occupancy observed during night shows at 11.38%.
The film's performance varied across major regions in India, with the National Capital Region (NCR) recording an overall occupancy of 9.8%.
Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Bengaluru also contributed to the film's earnings with occupancies of 7.5%, 5.8%, 4.3%, and 6.5% respectively.
Film information
More about 'Alpha'
Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in lead roles.
The film follows a female spy who must find out her real roots and seek revenge from all who lied to her.
It was released on July 3 and has a runtime of two hours and 21 minutes.