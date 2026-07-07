Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's 'Alpha' dips slightly; total reaches ₹64cr

Box office target

The film is set to cross ₹100cr mark soon

The film is now on track to hit the ₹100cr mark in its first week at the box office. With just over ₹30cr remaining to cross this milestone, Alpha could become one of Bhatt's highest-earning films to date. The spy thriller also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and features a cameo by Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role from the War films.