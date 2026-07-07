Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's 'Alpha' dips slightly; total reaches ₹64cr
What's the story
The spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has continued its strong performance at the box office on Monday. The film raked in an estimated ₹3.85 crore net in India on its fourth day, marking a 70.9% drop from Sunday's ₹13.25 crore haul, according to estimates by Sacnilk. But such a weekday drop is expected. This takes the total India gross collection to an estimated ₹45.34 crore and the India net collection to ₹37.85 crore.
Overseas earnings
'Alpha' grossed a low ₹1.5cr in overseas markets
The film saw a drastic drop internationally, grossing an estimated ₹1.5cr on its fourth day. This pushed the total overseas gross collection to ₹18.3cr, bringing the worldwide gross to an estimated ₹63.64cr. The movie's stable performance across the opening weekend suggests it has resonated with audiences both domestically and abroad, contributing significantly to its overall earnings.
Weekend success
'Alpha's box office journey so far
Alpha opened with an estimated ₹9.25cr net in India on July 3 and saw a healthy increase over the weekend. The collections rose to ₹11.5cr net on Saturday, while Sunday emerged as the film's biggest day at the domestic box office with an estimated ₹15.9cr India gross. This suggests that Alpha has picked up among urban audiences, especially at multiplexes and metro cities, contributing significantly to its earnings.
Box office target
The film is set to cross ₹100cr mark soon
The film is now on track to hit the ₹100cr mark in its first week at the box office. With just over ₹30cr remaining to cross this milestone, Alpha could become one of Bhatt's highest-earning films to date. The spy thriller also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and features a cameo by Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role from the War films.