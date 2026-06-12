'Alpha': CBFC clears 3 songs from Alia-Sharvari's film
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser of Alpha was released on Wednesday, creating buzz on social media. With the film's release just weeks away, more promotional content is expected to be released soon. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared three songs from the film, titled Haniya Ve, Massacre, and Champagne.
Certification details
How long are the tracks?
The CBFC website revealed that on Thursday, June 11, two songs were cleared: Haniya Ve (3 minutes and 2 seconds) and Massacre (3 minutes and 6 seconds). A day later, another song titled Champagne (2 minutes and 52 seconds) was also cleared. All these assets, along with the teaser of Alpha, have been given a U/A 16+ certificate, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Cast and plot
Everything to know about 'Alpha'
Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film is part of the popular YRF Spy Universe and is directed by Shiv Rawail. Last month, Bollywood Hungama reported that Bhatt's character in Alpha is unlike any other seen in the YRF Spy Universe as she plays an assassin rather than a spy. The movie will hit theaters on July 3.