'Alpha': CBFC clears 3 songs from Alia-Sharvari's film

Cast and plot

Everything to know about 'Alpha'

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film is part of the popular YRF Spy Universe and is directed by Shiv Rawail. Last month, Bollywood Hungama reported that Bhatt's character in Alpha is unlike any other seen in the YRF Spy Universe as she plays an assassin rather than a spy. The movie will hit theaters on July 3.