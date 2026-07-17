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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Alpha' remains slow but steady; global gross reaches ₹95cr
'Alpha' remains slow but steady; global gross reaches ₹95cr
'Alpha' box office collection

'Alpha' remains slow but steady; global gross reaches ₹95cr

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 17, 2026
11:34 am
What's the story

The Hindi action thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, saw no growth but no decline as well in its collections on Day 14 (Thursday). The film netted ₹0.6cr across 2,276 shows in India on Thursday, according to Sacnilk. It had earned the exact same amount the previous day, bringing its total India gross collections to ₹67.19cr and total India net collections to ₹56.4cr so far.

Global earnings

Overseas collections and global gross haul

Alongside the low domestic collections, Alpha managed to rake in a small amount from overseas markets as well.

On Day 14, the film added ₹0.25cr to its overseas earnings, pushing the total overseas gross to ₹27.25cr so far.

This brings the worldwide gross collection of Alpha to an impressive ₹94.44cr, reported Sacnilk.

Film details

About the film and cast ensemble

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Hrithik Roshan has a cameo role.

The film follows a female spy who must find out her real roots and seek revenge from all who lied to her.

It was released on July 3 and has a runtime of two hours and 21 minutes.

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