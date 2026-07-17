'Alpha' remains slow but steady; global gross reaches ₹95cr
What's the story
The Hindi action thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, saw no growth but no decline as well in its collections on Day 14 (Thursday). The film netted ₹0.6cr across 2,276 shows in India on Thursday, according to Sacnilk. It had earned the exact same amount the previous day, bringing its total India gross collections to ₹67.19cr and total India net collections to ₹56.4cr so far.
Global earnings
Overseas collections and global gross haul
Alongside the low domestic collections, Alpha managed to rake in a small amount from overseas markets as well.
On Day 14, the film added ₹0.25cr to its overseas earnings, pushing the total overseas gross to ₹27.25cr so far.
This brings the worldwide gross collection of Alpha to an impressive ₹94.44cr, reported Sacnilk.
Film details
About the film and cast ensemble
Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Hrithik Roshan has a cameo role.
The film follows a female spy who must find out her real roots and seek revenge from all who lied to her.
It was released on July 3 and has a runtime of two hours and 21 minutes.