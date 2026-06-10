'Alpha' teaser sparks controversy over similarities to Hollywood, French films

Character comparisons

'Alpha' compared to Marvel's 'Black Widow'

Another user compared Alpha to Marvel's popular character Black Widow, stating that both characters are trained assassins whose father figures turn out to be villains. The viewer wrote, "Once the movie will be released, you will see that every scene will be copied from multiple movies." Another netizen wrote, "Bollywood ka sasta Black Widow." A third quipped, "I am pretty sure this Alpha movie will also be heavily 'inspired' from MCU's Black Widow."