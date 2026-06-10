'Alpha' teaser sparks controversy over similarities to Hollywood, French films
What's the story
The teaser of the upcoming Bollywood film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has sparked controversy over alleged similarities to some foreign films. Fans have pointed out that the wolf-sheep analogy used in the teaser is similar to one from American Sniper (2014). The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.
Similarities
'Alpha' teaser similar to 'La Femme Nikita'?
In the Alpha teaser, Deol's character is seen taking his daughter (Bhatt) to a fancy restaurant on her 18th birthday. He then gives her a mission to carry out her first kill. This scene has drawn comparisons to a sequence from the French film La Femme Nikita (1990), where Tcheky Karyo's character, Bob, takes Anne Parillaud's Nikita to an upscale restaurant and instructs her to kill three people on the spot.
Twitter Post
See the scene from 'La Femme Nikita' here
The opening scene is copied 90% from the scene in Luc Besson's action classic LA FEMME...😱— KRANKUL (@FilmoriaHub) June 10, 2026
The Plot is also similar... #Alpha 😭 https://t.co/K2AegbG5dapic.twitter.com/TK3118Vgmx
Character comparisons
'Alpha' compared to Marvel's 'Black Widow'
Another user compared Alpha to Marvel's popular character Black Widow, stating that both characters are trained assassins whose father figures turn out to be villains. The viewer wrote, "Once the movie will be released, you will see that every scene will be copied from multiple movies." Another netizen wrote, "Bollywood ka sasta Black Widow." A third quipped, "I am pretty sure this Alpha movie will also be heavily 'inspired' from MCU's Black Widow."
Film details
More about 'Alpha'
Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, is a female-led spy thriller. The film is part of YRF's Spy Universe, which also includes War, Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and more. Despite the debate, the teaser has received praise from celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.