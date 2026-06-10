'Alpha' teaser introduces Bhatt as spy Sita, Bollywood praises
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt's new film Alpha just dropped its teaser, and Bollywood is loving it. The movie introduces Alia as Sita, a young spy on a mission in YRF's popular spy universe.
Amitabh Bachchan sent "Love and wishes to my adorable Alia.", while Zoya Akhtar simply said "Boom."
Neetu Kapoor joined in with fire and clap emojis; safe to say, the industry is excited.
'Alpha' delayed to July 3 2026
Alpha follows Sita as she trains with a secret program for India's future soldiers.
Originally set for December 25, 2025, but delayed for VFX upgrades, the film now releases July 3, 2026.
Alongside Alia, Sharvari co-stars in this next chapter of the franchise that brought us hits like Pathaan and War.