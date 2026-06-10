'Alpha' teaser introduces Bhatt as spy Sita, Bollywood praises Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Alia Bhatt's new film Alpha just dropped its teaser, and Bollywood is loving it. The movie introduces Alia as Sita, a young spy on a mission in YRF's popular spy universe.

Amitabh Bachchan sent "Love and wishes to my adorable Alia.", while Zoya Akhtar simply said "Boom."

Neetu Kapoor joined in with fire and clap emojis; safe to say, the industry is excited.