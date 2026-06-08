'Alpha' teaser set for June 10 starring Bhatt and Sharvari

'Alpha' empowerment focus Deol denies rumors

Alpha dives into the journey of a young girl becoming a deadly assassin, set against a modern India backdrop.

Bhatt and Sharvari will showcase their Alpha personas in the promo campaign, focusing on self-empowerment and breaking social barriers.

And if you heard rumors about tension between Deol and Bhatt? Deol brushed them off, saying they're just baseless chatter.