'Alpha' teaser set for June 10 starring Bhatt and Sharvari
Entertainment
Get ready for Alpha: the first teaser drops June 10!
This action-packed origin story from the YRF Spy Universe stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles.
The film hits theaters July 3, so mark your calendars.
'Alpha' empowerment focus Deol denies rumors
Alpha dives into the journey of a young girl becoming a deadly assassin, set against a modern India backdrop.
Bhatt and Sharvari will showcase their Alpha personas in the promo campaign, focusing on self-empowerment and breaking social barriers.
And if you heard rumors about tension between Deol and Bhatt? Deol brushed them off, saying they're just baseless chatter.