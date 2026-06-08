Alia-Sharvari's 'Alpha': When's the teaser dropping?

Campaign focus

What the team has in store for fans

The source further added, "Alpha's campaign is built around the core idea that Alpha is more than a character or a film title; it is an attitude." "Through a series of high-impact appearances, digital moments, youth-focused engagements and nationwide conversations, Alia and Sharvari will celebrate the mindset that defines modern India and its youth who are simply unapologetic about who they are." The film will release on July 3.