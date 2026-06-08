Alia-Sharvari's 'Alpha': When's the teaser dropping?
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser for the upcoming film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, will reportedly be released on June 10. The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe and is directed by Shiv Rawail. It also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. The teaser will delve into the origin story of a girl groomed to become a deadly assassin.
Marketing strategy
Extensive marketing campaign will follow the teaser launch
A senior trade source revealed to Pinkvilla that the teaser will be followed by an extensive marketing and promotion campaign. The campaign will focus on the film's story, celebrating the "Alpha attitude of today's India." The source said, "Aditya Chopra and his team have designed a crafted strategy that will unfold in carefully calibrated phases leading up to the release of Alpha."
Campaign focus
What the team has in store for fans
The source further added, "Alpha's campaign is built around the core idea that Alpha is more than a character or a film title; it is an attitude." "Through a series of high-impact appearances, digital moments, youth-focused engagements and nationwide conversations, Alia and Sharvari will celebrate the mindset that defines modern India and its youth who are simply unapologetic about who they are." The film will release on July 3.