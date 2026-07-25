Explained: Amaal Mallik's explosive allegations against Tanishk Bagchi

Earlier, Mallik had accused Bagchi of taking credit for songs made by others and hinted at alleged mistreatment of female singers.

He also alleged that several of Bagchi's compositions were copied from existing works.

"You're a bloody thief; your originals are also not originals."

"They are complete copies of Pakistani songs, other composers' stolen songs, folk melody lifts, or just straight copies from even people's YouTube covers," he wrote in a post on X.