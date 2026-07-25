Explained: Amaal Mallik's explosive allegations against Tanishk Bagchi
What's the story
The ongoing feud between singer-composer Amaal Mallik and music composer Tanishk Bagchi has taken a new turn. On Friday, Mallik accused Bagchi of using the name of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to threaten him. He tagged both Fadnavis and Mumbai Police in a post on X. He said, "Are you really allowed to use a politician's name...and backing to threaten another citizen of the country?" "Mr Fadnavis...your name is being used to threaten me, please look into this matter."
Twitter Post
See Mallik's post
Are you really allowed to use a politician’s name and backing to threaten another citizen of the country ?— Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 24, 2026
Please educate me on this subject @MumbaiPolice
Mr @Dev_Fadnavis you’re name is being used to threaten me, please look into this matter 😇@tanishkbagchi Aaj toh tu gaya…
Allegations
Mallik accuses Bagchi of cheating a woman
In another post on Friday, Mallik further made serious allegations and wrote, "Me Too ka case Rafa Dafa Kar Liya Tuney? @tips music company mein ek ladki hai in the A&R department jisko shaadi ka waada karke tuney abuse karke chod diya, aur aaj kisi aur se shaadi karliya... Pity the lady that chose a [snake emoji] like you!"
"That girl is deeply disturbed, depressed, and this news will travel fast."
Past accusations
Mallik had earlier called Bagchi 'bloody thief'
Earlier, Mallik had accused Bagchi of taking credit for songs made by others and hinted at alleged mistreatment of female singers.
He also alleged that several of Bagchi's compositions were copied from existing works.
"You're a bloody thief; your originals are also not originals."
"They are complete copies of Pakistani songs, other composers' stolen songs, folk melody lifts, or just straight copies from even people's YouTube covers," he wrote in a post on X.
Saiyaara controversy
Allegations about 'Saiyaara' song
Mallik also alleged that Bagchi took undeserved credit for the title track of Saiyaara.
He claimed that Bagchi "stole the song right under Faheem Abdullah & Arsalan Nizami's nose to make Mohit Suri take you in the film."
Mallik's posts came after Bagchi recently accused Yash Raj Films of not paying him royalties for the Saiyaara title track.
Emotional manipulation
Mallik's latest post drew mixed reactions
Mallik also accused Bagchi of using his personal heartbreak to gain sympathy and opportunities.
"Bhai break up mera bhi hua hai, woh dard dikhaake aur use karke picture mein ghusne ki bheek nahi maangta main," he wrote.
The latest post drew mixed reactions on social media.
While some users urged him to provide evidence of the alleged threats, others expressed concern for his well-being and called for Mumbai Police to investigate if intimidation had occurred.
Career highlights
Meanwhile, on Mallik's work front
On the professional front, Mallik is currently working on Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Awarapan 2.
He has composed the title track Yeh Awarapan for the movie, which features vocals by Arijit Singh and lyrics by Rashmi Virag.
While neither Bagchi nor Fadnavis has publicly responded to Mallik's latest allegations yet, the former had previously shared an Instagram Story, asking Mallik to "get well soon."