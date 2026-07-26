Amaal deletes posts about Tanishk Bagchi, but stands by allegations
What's the story
Music composer Amaal Mallik has deleted his explosive tweets against fellow composer Tanishk Bagchi but isn't retracting his allegations. He claimed he stayed silent for a decade before speaking out, warning Bagchi, "Mujhse toh aukaat mein hi rehna." Mallik has accused Bagchi of plagiarising songs and misbehaving with female artists.
Statement
'I have to get rid of the garbage...'
In a recent statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mallik clarified that he isn't retracting his statements but simply archiving the posts.
"Deleting the tweets only & only because I have to get rid of the garbage from my timeline."
He added that this decision came from "a place of clarity" and maintained that he had already "done the needful."
Allegations
Mallik claimed he had exposed a 'very bad man'
Mallik wrote, "It has taken a lot of patience, of almost 10 years to keep my anger held inside. Today after a decade, I had to stand up... because no one wants to stand up for the right thing."
He also claimed he had exposed the "truth" about "a very bad man," expressing confidence that karma would catch up.
Warning
Mallik's warning for Bagchi
Mallik also had a pointed warning for Bagchi, writing in Hindi, "Bete, mujhse toh aukaat mein hi rehna."
He added that should he come across any further wrongdoing, he wouldn't hesitate to speak up again.
Earlier, Mallik had accused Bagchi of passing off others' work as his own.
He had written, "You're a bloody thief; your originals are also not originals."
"They are complete copies of Pakistani songs, other composers' stolen songs...or straight copies from even people's YouTube covers."
Twitter Post
Read the composer's tweet here
Deleting the tweets only & only because I have to get rid of the garbage from my timeline 🤮— Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 26, 2026
This decision comes from a place of clarity that I’ve done the needful and put this rat back in his place 🐀🐀🐀
Now before portals report some clickbait nonsense headline stating… pic.twitter.com/BNAXQUcfOG