Amaal Mallik says Arijit Singh's 'retirement was not an obituary'

In a recent interview with Zoom, renowned singer-composer Amaal Mallik spoke about the future of playback singing after Arijit Singh 's retirement. He also assured fans that there are still many more amazing songs to come from Singh despite his retirement announcement. He said, "He has done amazing work and still more amazing work is on its way."

Retirement reaction 'Today, when he steps down from film music...' Singh announced his retirement from playback singing in January, leaving fans concerned. However, Mallik reassured them, "Today, when he steps down from film music, no one is happy." "Artists are also not happy, but it's not an obituary. It is him doing with Anoushka Shankar what musicians want to do." "He's coming in the league of Ranjit Barot, Zakir Hussain." "Film is removed, the man is still alive. How are you all treating it?"

Future endeavors Singh confirmed the release of unfinished songs While announcing his playback retirement, Singh wrote on Instagram, "I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off." Later, he clarified, "Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs is not small...I will have to complete a lot of songs."

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