Amabile says speech 90% back after low grade astrocytoma surgery
Joe Amabile, better known as "Grocery Store Joe" from The Bachelor, opened up about his recovery after brain tumor surgery.
On Good Morning America, he shared that his speech is "90% back," though he sometimes struggles to find words.
He was diagnosed with a low-grade astrocytoma, a type of cancerous tumor that can cause headaches and seizures.
Amabile back running and starting treatment
Thanks to early detection (shoutout to Dr. Alexandra Miller, chief of neuro-oncology at Perlmutter Cancer Center), Joe avoided serious complications like seizures.
Just 15 days after surgery, he even ran three miles, a small victory he posted online.
He stopped pain medication within a week and will be going on treatment to keep fighting any leftover cancer cells.
Despite the challenges, Joe's focused on recovery and keeping healthy.