Amabile's 1st MRI after brain surgery shows no tumor signs
Joe Amabile, better known as "Grocery Store Joe" from The Bachelor, just shared some uplifting health news: his first MRI after brain surgery shows "no signs of a tumor."
Three months ago, he had surgery to remove a low-grade astrocytoma, and now he's feeling relieved and hopeful about recovery.
Pitt confirms Amabile's tumor fully removed
Joe admits recovery has come with challenges like speech issues and getting easily overstimulated.
His wife Serena Pitt confirmed the tumor was fully removed, and while Joe knows this will be part of his life moving forward, he says, "Overall, I feel good."
He also shared the update with fans, saying, "I'm good to go."