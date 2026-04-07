Aman Gupta, boAt co-founder, announces new partner on X Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, stirred up X, formerly Twitter, with a mysterious post just before his anniversary.

He shared, I'D RATHER YOU HEAR THIS FROM ME THAN FROM SOMEONE ELSE. I'VE FOUND A NEW PARTNER. TOMORROW IS MY ANNIVERSARY AND IT FEELS LIKE THE RIGHT DAY TO TELL YOU EVERYTHING. UNTIL THEN, PLEASE DON'T SPECULATE. YOUR GUESSES ARE EMBARRASSING (sic).

The cryptic message quickly got everyone talking.