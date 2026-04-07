Aman Gupta, boAt co-founder, announces new partner on X
Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, stirred up X, formerly Twitter, with a mysterious post just before his anniversary.
He shared, I'D RATHER YOU HEAR THIS FROM ME THAN FROM SOMEONE ELSE. I'VE FOUND A NEW PARTNER. TOMORROW IS MY ANNIVERSARY AND IT FEELS LIKE THE RIGHT DAY TO TELL YOU EVERYTHING. UNTIL THEN, PLEASE DON'T SPECULATE. YOUR GUESSES ARE EMBARRASSING (sic).
The cryptic message quickly got everyone talking.
Aman Gupta post sparks speculation
Gupta's post set off a wave of speculation: some think he's hinting at something personal, while others suspect a major business or brand announcement.
Comments range from playful curiosity to lighthearted criticism, showing just how invested people are in finding out what's next.
We'll all have to wait until Tuesday for the official reveal.