Amanda Peet opens up about breast cancer diagnosis Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Actor Amanda Peet shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in the fall of 2025, and talked about how tough it was to tell her three kids: Frances (19), Molly (15), and Henry (11).

With some guidance from her therapist, she decided honesty was best.

Molly cried, Frances was away at college so she took it in from afar, Peet said, showing just how real and emotional those moments were for the family.