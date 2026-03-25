Amanda Peet opens up about breast cancer diagnosis
Actor Amanda Peet shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in the fall of 2025, and talked about how tough it was to tell her three kids: Frances (19), Molly (15), and Henry (11).
With some guidance from her therapist, she decided honesty was best.
Molly cried, Frances was away at college so she took it in from afar, Peet said, showing just how real and emotional those moments were for the family.
Peet's diagnosis and its impact on her family
Peet's diagnosis followed a biopsy that identified a small tumor; she then had an MRI to determine the extent of the disease.
She highlighted how important it is for families to face tough news together.
She also wrote about this experience (and her parents' declining health) in an essay for The New Yorker, giving fans a deeper look at what she's been going through lately.