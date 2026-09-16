Amanda Seyfried announces separation after nearly a decade of marriage
What's the story
Hollywood actors Amanda Seyfried (40) and Thomas Sadoski (50) have announced their separation after nearly a decade of marriage. The couple confirmed the news in a joint statement to People, saying, "We have been separated for a while and it's proven to be the right move for us and our family unit." "We've got each other forever, and it's GOOD."
Relationship timeline
The couple eloped in March 2017
Seyfried and Sadoski met in 2015 while working on the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. They reunited on the set of The Last Word, where they played love interests.
After dating for a few years, they got engaged in 2016 and eloped in March 2017.
Sadoski said on The Late Late Show with James Corden: "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing."
Family dynamics
They welcomed 2 children
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Nina, shortly after their wedding, followed by a son, Thomas Jr., in September 2020.
Despite their fame, they kept their family life private and lived on a farm in upstate New York.
In 2017, Sadoski called Seyfried "the person that I love, admire, respect most in the world."
Career support
Seyfried thanked Sadoski during her Emmy acceptance speech
The couple has always supported each other professionally.
Seyfried thanked Sadoski during her 2022 Emmy acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Dropout.
Sadoski joined her on the red carpet for the premiere of The Crowded Room in 2023.
Earlier this year, Seyfried spoke about Sadoski's sacrifices for her career amid a busy period with roles in The Testament of Ann Lee, The Housemaid, and Long Bright River.