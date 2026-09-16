Amanda Seyfried announces separation after nearly a decade of marriage

Seyfried and Sadoski met in 2015 while working on the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. They reunited on the set of The Last Word, where they played love interests.

After dating for a few years, they got engaged in 2016 and eloped in March 2017.

Sadoski said on The Late Late Show with James Corden: "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing."