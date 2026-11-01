Amar Mundiya 12th accused sent to custody in Shroff case
Amar Mundiya, the 12th person arrested in the Tiger Shroff firing case, has been sent to police custody until November 6.
He was picked up from Haryana and is suspected of moving money to others involved.
Police want to trace the source of the money and examine the digital applications used by the accused to facilitate transactions.
MCOCA applied in Shroff case
The shooting happened on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area, when two people fired at Tiger Shroff's car, injuring his driver and a bystander who vlogs.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, with jailed gangster Bishnoi's aide Anil Pandit named as a wanted accused.
So far, 12 people from different places in Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana have been arrested, and authorities have now brought in stricter organized crime laws (MCOCA) to handle the case.