Amazon becomes headline sponsor for Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham
Amazon is stepping up as the headline sponsor for the Invictus Games 2027, the global sports event founded by Prince Harry for wounded, injured and sick military personnel, veterans and their families.
The Games will land in Birmingham, UK next July, bringing together up to 550 competitors from up to 26 countries.
Amazon pledges funding and UK volunteers
This is Amazon's biggest commitment to the Invictus Games yet.
Not only will they boost funding and resources, but their 75,000 UK employees can also volunteer and put their logistics and technology skills to work behind the scenes.
Organizers say Amazon's support is a big win for both athletes and the wider armed forces community.