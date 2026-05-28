Amazon, JioStar and Yash Raj Films test microdramas in India
Streaming apps in India are getting creative with microdramas, super-short shows made for your phone.
Amazon has introduced Fatafat on MX Player, and JioStar kicked things off in April 2025 with more than 100 bite-sized titles on JioHotstar, dropping them alongside IPL matches to grab attention.
Now Yash Raj Films is exploring the category, making microdramas a cool way to test what viewers like and build new stories.
EY: ₹23 billion microdramas forecast
With nearly everyone glued to their phones (India's smartphone users are set to hit 670 million by 2028), quick shows are catching on fast.
EY predicts these microdramas could bring in ₹23 billion by 2028 as platforms use them for affordable audience testing and fresh ideas.
As demand grows, streaming services seem ready to keep experimenting with this snackable format.