Amazon, JioStar and Yash Raj Films test microdramas in India Entertainment May 28, 2026

Streaming apps in India are getting creative with microdramas, super-short shows made for your phone.

Amazon has introduced Fatafat on MX Player, and JioStar kicked things off in April 2025 with more than 100 bite-sized titles on JioHotstar, dropping them alongside IPL matches to grab attention.

Now Yash Raj Films is exploring the category, making microdramas a cool way to test what viewers like and build new stories.