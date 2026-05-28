Amazon MGM greenlights 3 children's shows from GenAI Creators Fund
Amazon MGM Studios is making history by approving three children's shows created with artificial intelligence.
Announced on Wednesday, these are the first projects from Amazon's GenAI Creators Fund, which is all about helping filmmakers and digital creators bring their ideas to life faster with AI.
'Punky Duck' approved in 2 months
Leading the pack is Punky Duck, directed by Jorge Gutierrez, which got approved in just two months (normally it takes up to two years to make a pilot!).
Joining it are Diana Music Hunters by Albie Hecht and Cupcake & Friends from Buzzfeed Studios, all pushed through at record speed thanks to AI.
Amazon's Cheng reassures unions over AI
While Amazon says AI helps cut costs and speeds up production, Hollywood unions worry about creative jobs.
Albert Cheng from Amazon reassured at a recent conference that the technology won't eliminate jobs, it will actually reduce costs and timelines to make it possible to increase the number of productions., but admitted it's tempting tech, so keeping human creativity involved remains key.