Amazon MGM Studios plans makeover of Bray Studios in Berkshire
Entertainment
Amazon MGM Studios is planning a major makeover for Bray Studios in Berkshire, aiming to turn it into a buzzing employment hub.
After buying the studio in 2024, Amazon now wants to add six new sound stages, a multistory car park, and extras like a cafe and visitor center.
They will submit their official plans this summer.
Bray project could create 3,200 jobs
If all goes ahead, the project could create 3,200 full-time jobs across the UK 1,700 just in Berkshire.
Amazon is also looking to improve traffic by swapping out a local T junction for a roundabout.
Locals can share their thoughts until Sunday, and Amazon says they will tweak the plans based on community feedback before hoping for council approval this fall.