Amazon MGM's Wilson defends 'Masters of the Universe' $54 million debut Entertainment Jun 09, 2026

Masters of the Universe kicked off with a modest $54 million worldwide, falling short of its hefty $200 million budget.

Even so, Amazon MGM's Kevin Wilson stood by the film, saying director Travis Knight and the cast delivered "something truly special."

He pointed out that this release is just one step in building buzz and connecting with audiences beyond theaters.