Amazon MGM's Wilson defends 'Masters of the Universe' $54 million debut
Entertainment
Masters of the Universe kicked off with a modest $54 million worldwide, falling short of its hefty $200 million budget.
Even so, Amazon MGM's Kevin Wilson stood by the film, saying director Travis Knight and the cast delivered "something truly special."
He pointed out that this release is just one step in building buzz and connecting with audiences beyond theaters.
'Masters of the Universe' merchandising hopes
Despite tough competition from indie films like Backrooms and Obsession, Amazon MGM sees potential for long-term gains.
The studio hopes merchandising, licensing, streaming, and growing fan interest will help turn things around.
Wilson remains optimistic about what's ahead for Masters of the Universe.