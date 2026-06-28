Amazon renews 'Every Year After' from Fortune's 'Every Summer After'
Entertainment
Good news for romance fans: Amazon has renewed Every Year After for a second season.
The series, based on Carley Fortune's hit novel Every Summer After, follows childhood friends Percy and Sam as they reconnect in Barry's Bay after years apart, bringing all the feels: love, heartbreak, and second chances.
'Every Year After' spotlights Charlie
This time around, the spotlight moves to Charlie (Sam's brother), with the new season drawing from Fortune's sequel One Golden Summer.
Most of the main cast (including Michael Bradway, Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, and more) are back.