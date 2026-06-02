AMB Cinemas to bring IMAX back to Hyderabad by 2026 Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

Big news for movie lovers: Hyderabad is finally getting its IMAX screen back after more than a decade.

AMB Cinemas (that's Mahesh Babu's exhibition chain backed by Asian Cinemas) just announced a new IMAX will open at AMB Classic Victory by the end of 2026.

The city hasn't had one since 2015, so fans are pretty excited.