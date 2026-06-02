AMB Cinemas to bring IMAX back to Hyderabad by 2026
Entertainment
Big news for movie lovers: Hyderabad is finally getting its IMAX screen back after more than a decade.
AMB Cinemas (that's Mahesh Babu's exhibition chain backed by Asian Cinemas) just announced a new IMAX will open at AMB Classic Victory by the end of 2026.
The city hasn't had one since 2015, so fans are pretty excited.
'Varanasi' will include 1.43 IMAX sequences
AMB Cinemas says this move celebrates Hyderabad's love for movies: "The format it always deserved is finally here."
The relaunch lines up perfectly with SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film Varanasi, which hits screens in April 2027 and will feature 1.43 sequences exclusively in IMAX.
Fans online are calling it the perfect combo: big screen, big movie!