Ambani's Amrapali Bharatam necklace steals spotlight at Antilia bash

Creating Amrapali Bharatam was no quick job: it took over three years and a team of 14 craftsmen to pull it off.

Tarang Arora, CEO and Creative Director of Amrapali Jewels, shared that every element was arranged by hand without a set design, blending antique and vintage pieces into one standout look.

Fun fact: then-pregnant Sonam Kapoor rocked this same necklace last November with an ivory-and-gold Anarkali, showing just how versatile it is.