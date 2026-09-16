Ambani's Amrapali Bharatam necklace steals spotlight at Antilia bash
Entertainment
At the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi bash at this year's Ganpati celebrations at Antilia, all eyes were on Nita Ambani's striking necklace, Amrapali Bharatam.
This statement piece mixed a Kerala-style base with South Indian naths, jhoomars, and < em>chandbalis, easily outshining her colorful silk saree.
Amrapali Bharatam handcrafted by 14 craftsmen
Creating Amrapali Bharatam was no quick job: it took over three years and a team of 14 craftsmen to pull it off.
Tarang Arora, CEO and Creative Director of Amrapali Jewels, shared that every element was arranged by hand without a set design, blending antique and vintage pieces into one standout look.
Fun fact: then-pregnant Sonam Kapoor rocked this same necklace last November with an ivory-and-gold Anarkali, showing just how versatile it is.