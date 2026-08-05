'Sapne vs Everyone's Ambrish to make feature film directorial debut
What's the story
Ambrish Verma, the acclaimed director of the hit series Sapne Vs Everyone, is set to make his feature film directorial debut with The Last Rockstar. The film will be a musical story about a North Indian rapper and will be produced by Mahaveer Jain Films, Bollywood Hungama revealed. Currently, the project is in its writing stage and is expected to go on floors early next year.
Film details
'It's a very rooted, music-driven story'
A source close to the project told the outlet, "It's a very rooted, music-driven story, while also having the warm themes of first college love, college adventures and friendship stories so strong it defies all practicalities."
The makers added that the film will be "as real as storytelling can get," with "no sugar pills added."
Career progression
Verma's work and accolades
Verma's previous work on Sapne Vs Everyone, which he wrote, directed, and starred in as Jimmy, has been a major success.
The show is currently #146 on IMDb's Top 250 TV Shows worldwide.
It also won the Best Branded Program at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore.