AMC greenlit 'Dark Winds's Season 5, filming in Santa Fe
Entertainment
AMC had already greenlit Dark Winds Season 5 earlier this year, even before the fourth season wraps up.
The show's steady viewership and praise from critics clearly convinced AMC to keep it going, and filming for the new season has already started in Santa Fe.
'Dark Winds' Season 5 due 2027
Season 5 lands in 2027 with eight hour-long episodes.
Zahn McClarnon returns as Joe Leaphorn, and Martin Sensmeier is now a series regular as a Vietnam War vet tied to key storylines.
Dark Winds stands out for mixing crime drama with Navajo culture, making it a unique watch on AMC+ (and Netflix if you want to catch up).