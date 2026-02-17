Ameesha Patel reacts to facing non-bailable warrant in check-bounce case

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel is facing legal trouble as a Moradabad court has reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant against her in connection with a 2017 event dispute. The case was filed by Pawan Kumar Verma, the owner of a Moradabad-based company. However, Patel has maintained that the case is an old and already-settled matter and asserted that she will take legal action against Verma.

Patel's response Patel addressed the matter on social media Patel took to Instagram Stories and X to address the reports. She wrote, "Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is a very old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount." "Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations."

Legal proceedings Patel to take legal action against Verma Patel further stated, "My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts." The case involves a complaint by event organizer Verma, who alleged that Patel was hired for a wedding event in November 2017 but failed to attend despite receiving an advance payment of ₹14.5 lakh.

Previous cases Legal troubles galore for Patel After not showing up to the wedding, Patel allegedly returned ₹10L in cash, and issued a check for ₹4.5L, which bounced. Despite reassurances, this remaining amount wasn't settled, claims Verma. Before this, in 2023, Patel surrendered before a Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a 2018 check-bounce case. The actor had issued a check of ₹2.5cr to businessman Ajay Singh for financing a film, but the check bounced. In 2021, her check of ₹32.25 lakh to UTF Telefilms also bounced.

