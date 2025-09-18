Hrithik was full of 'self-doubt,' says 'Kaho Naa...' co-star Ameesha
Ameesha Patel, who debuted alongside Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), recently spoke about their friendship and his initial self-doubt. In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, she revealed how their destinies were intertwined long before they became stars. "Hrithik was always full of self-doubt. He used to wonder if he'd ever become a star," she said.
Patel added, "But from day one, I told him, 'You're going to be huge. You are a star.' I had no doubts about him." She also revealed, "I was the one who started calling him 'Greek God.'" "I'd tell him, 'You're here to stay. You're going to kill it.' But he'd always be like, 'No, this isn't right... that's not good enough.'"
Patel also revealed that Roshan kept a detailed diary about his body and health, documenting everything. "He used to write down everything... so that if he ever went to a doctor, he'd have it all documented. He's so meticulous and such a perfectionist." Meanwhile, on the work front, Patel made a hit comeback with Gadar 2, and Roshan was last seen in War 2.