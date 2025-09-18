'Mirage': Jeethu Joseph's thriller starring Aparna Balamurali gets release date
Heads up, thriller fans—Jeethu Joseph's latest Malayalam film "Mirage" lands in theaters worldwide on September 19, 2025.
Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, the story follows Abhirami and journalist Ashwin Kumar as they dig into the mysterious disappearance of Kiran and chase secrets tied to a vault containing valuable documents or items.
Trailer out now; film is 2-and-a-half hours long
The trailer teases plenty of tension as Abhirami and Ashwin's search puts them up against a dangerous criminal group.
Alongside the leads, you'll spot Hakim Shahjahan, Hannah Reji Koshy, Sampath, and Deepak Parambol in key roles.
With Jeethu Joseph directing (and co-writing), plus music by Vishnu Shyam and visuals by Satheesh Kurup, "Mirage" promises a gripping ride packed into two hours and 32 minutes.