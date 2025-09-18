Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal Mallik, Abhishek Bajaz get into fight
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 19 just got even more intense!
During the latest captaincy task, things heated up between music composer Amaal Mallik and actor Abhishek Bajaj after Bajaj got aggressive with fellow contestant Awez Darbar.
Baseer Ali tried to step in, but it was Mallik—task supervisor for the round—who called out Bajaj's behavior, leading to a tense argument between the two.
Everyone except Mallik nominated for eviction
This clash comes right after a mass nomination left everyone except Mallik at risk of eviction for breaking house rules.
Now, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasama are on the chopping block.
With Salman Khan hosting and non-stop twists airing on Colors TV and Hotstar, Bigg Boss 19 is definitely keeping fans glued this season.