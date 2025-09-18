'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal Mallik, Abhishek Bajaz get into fight Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 just got even more intense!

During the latest captaincy task, things heated up between music composer Amaal Mallik and actor Abhishek Bajaj after Bajaj got aggressive with fellow contestant Awez Darbar.

Baseer Ali tried to step in, but it was Mallik—task supervisor for the round—who called out Bajaj's behavior, leading to a tense argument between the two.