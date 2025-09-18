Next Article
Abhishek Banerjee returns to theater after 20 years
Entertainment
Abhishek Banerjee, known for his standout roles in Stree, Bhediya, and Bala, is returning to theater after two decades with a solo play called Tu Kya Hai at Mumbai's NCPA.
Banerjee started out in Delhi's theater scene before moving into films and OTT, so this feels like a real "homecoming" for him.
Meanwhile, on the work front
Tu Kya Hai is a satirical comedy that follows dreamers chasing artistic careers, touching on ambition, self-esteem, and the pressures of society—all told with humor across three chapters.
Alongside his stage comeback, Banerjee is also busy with big film projects like Section 84 with Amitabh Bachchan and Mirzapur: The Film with Pankaj Tripathi.