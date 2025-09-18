Abhishek Banerjee returns to theater after 20 years Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Abhishek Banerjee, known for his standout roles in Stree, Bhediya, and Bala, is returning to theater after two decades with a solo play called Tu Kya Hai at Mumbai's NCPA.

Banerjee started out in Delhi's theater scene before moving into films and OTT, so this feels like a real "homecoming" for him.