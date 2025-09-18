Deepika Padukone officially exits 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Deepika Padukone won't be returning for the much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Vyjayanthi Movies made it official, saying, "After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways."

They added that a film like Kalki 2898 AD "deserves that commitment and much more," hinting at differences behind the scenes.