Deepika Padukone officially exits 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
Deepika Padukone won't be returning for the much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.
Vyjayanthi Movies made it official, saying, "After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways."
They added that a film like Kalki 2898 AD "deserves that commitment and much more," hinting at differences behind the scenes.
The original 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and released in 2024, was a massive hit with Padukone starring alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.
The movie grossed over ₹600 crore in India and did big numbers in North America too.
Reports point to creative disagreements—like requests for shorter work hours and higher fees—as rumored reasons for her exit.
Other projects of Padukone
Padukone shot key scenes for Kalki while pregnant in 2024. She'll be back on set from November for Allu Arjun's next film with director Atlee.
Interestingly, this isn't her first high-profile exit—reports suggest she also left Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit (which also starred Prabhas) not too long ago.