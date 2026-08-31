'America America 2' trailer released, Chandrashekhar frames Seattle Mysuru romance
Entertainment
The trailer for America America 2 just dropped!
Director Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar brings a new story set between Seattle and Mysuru, featuring Shanvi Srivastava, Nirup Bhandari, and Pruthvi Ambaar in a cross-continental love triangle.
While it nods to the classic 1997 film, this one stands on its own with fresh characters navigating romance and cultural differences.
'America America 2' opens September 11
Pruthvi Ambaar and Nirup Bhandari are in the cast, and Shanvi Srivastava is caught between them.
The film is adapted from Sahana Vijaykumar's novel, with music by Mano Murthy (back from the original), and hits theaters September 11.
Director Chandrashekhar spoke at the Mysuru launch about his 30-year journey, his faith in Kannada audiences, and the respect they have shown him.