'America America 2' trailer released, Chandrashekhar frames Seattle Mysuru romance

Pruthvi Ambaar and Nirup Bhandari are in the cast, and Shanvi Srivastava is caught between them.

The film is adapted from Sahana Vijaykumar's novel, with music by Mano Murthy (back from the original), and hits theaters September 11.

Director Chandrashekhar spoke at the Mysuru launch about his 30-year journey, his faith in Kannada audiences, and the respect they have shown him.