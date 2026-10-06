'American Idol' alum gets life sentence for wife's murder
What's the story
Caleb Flynn, a former contestant on American Idol, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of his wife, Ashley. The 40-year-old was found guilty last week of aggravated murder and other charges over the February shooting incident at their home in Tipp City, Ohio. The couple's two daughters were reportedly asleep in another room during the incident.
Defense stance
Flynn has maintained his innocence
Despite the evidence against him, Flynn, a former worship pastor, has maintained his innocence. He claimed he was asleep in another room when the shooting happened and insisted he didn't kill his wife.
However, prosecutors argued that Flynn staged the shooting to look like a home-invasion robbery.
The murder took place on February 16, 2026, when Ashley was shot in the head while she slept in their bed.
Affair exposed
Affair and intent to kill revealed during trial
During the trial, it was revealed that Flynn (40) had an affair with 24-year-old Alleigha Botner, a worship leader at his church.
The jury heard from over 1,00,000 text messages between the two, some of which showed Flynn's intent to kill his wife.
In one message, he wrote: "I was up until 4am last night crying, literally trying to think of ways to kill her and not go to jail."
Sentencing details
Family members have forgiven Flynn
Before his sentencing, Flynn apologized to his family, especially his two young daughters who were home when he shot Ashley.
The judge said Flynn used his Christian faith to manipulate others and showed no remorse for actions marked by "layers of deceit, manipulation and cruelty."
Family members spoke in favor of the harsh sentence on Monday but reportedly said they had forgiven Flynn because they didn't want Ashley's legacy to be hatred.
Idol legacy
His emotional tributes to Ashley on 'American Idol'
Flynn's stint on American Idol is remembered for his emotional tributes to his wife. During his 2013 Road to Hollywood interview, he said music was all he knew and that Ashley had encouraged him to audition.
He received a ticket to Hollywood but did not reach the show's main competition.