'American Idol' contestant Caleb Flynn convicted of killing wife Ashley
Entertainment
Caleb Flynn, once an American Idol contestant and worship pastor, has been convicted of killing his wife, Ashley, at their Ohio home.
Back in February, he called police about a supposed burglary, but officers found Ashley shot dead.
Caleb's story didn't add up, leading to his arrest for murder.
Church co-worker testified about murder texts
During the trial, it came out that Caleb was having an affair with a co-worker from church. She testified that they talked about wanting Ashley gone and even shared texts where Caleb considered murder.
Caleb was found guilty on September 29 and now faces up to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced on October 5.