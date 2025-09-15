Amid Nepal unrest, Dev Patel moves 'The Peasant' to Mumbai
What's the story
Actor-director Dev Patel has decided to shift the shooting of his upcoming film The Peasant from Nepal to India. The decision comes in light of the escalating unrest in the country. A source close to the production told mid-day, "The safety of our cast and crew is our top priority." "We could not risk delays or disruptions arising out of the political instability in Nepal."
New location
Film to be shot in Mumbai, rural Maharashtra, Rajasthan
Patel will now start shooting for The Peasant in Mumbai from November. After the initial schedule, the team will move to rural Maharashtra and Rajasthan for further filming. The source added, "When the unrest worsened, we had to be pragmatic - India offers much of what we needed logistically and visually."
Film details
About 'The Peasant'
The Peasant, set in the 14th century, revolves around an Indian shepherd who stands up against a band of mercenary knights. While the film is set in India, some portions were initially planned to be shot in remote locations of Nepal due to its ancient motifs. However, with the change of plans, Patel will now focus on interior scenes in Mumbai before moving to other locations.