Amid Nepal unrest, Dev Patel moves 'The Peasant' to Mumbai 

Patel will now start shooting for The Peasant in Mumbai from November. After the initial schedule, the team will move to rural Maharashtra and Rajasthan for further filming. The source added, "When the unrest worsened, we had to be pragmatic - India offers much of what we needed logistically and visually."

Film details

About 'The Peasant'

The Peasant, set in the 14th century, revolves around an Indian shepherd who stands up against a band of mercenary knights. While the film is set in India, some portions were initially planned to be shot in remote locations of Nepal due to its ancient motifs. However, with the change of plans, Patel will now focus on interior scenes in Mumbai before moving to other locations.