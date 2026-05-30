Suparn Varma denies involvement in 'Immortals of Meluha' film adaptation

Filmmaker Suparn S Varma has denied rumors of his involvement in a possible film adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha . Speaking to Hindustan Times, Varma clarified that he is not working on any project related to this topic. He said, "No, I wish I was. I would love to be, but no." Written by Amish Tripathi, the series has been hugely popular since its publication.

Past project Varma on previous work on the books Varma also spoke about a web series on the Shiva Trilogy that he was earlier working on. He said, "I had worked on the book, Roy Price (US producer and former Amazon executive) had taken the rights, and I spent two years working on the project, doing research." "It is one of my favorite books and one of my most beloved projects which I have worked on. But it didn't transpire then." "The rights have gone back to Amish."

Author's statement Tripathi confirms no film deals signed for his books Tripathi also confirmed that no film deals have been signed for his books. He said, "The news of any movie deal being signed for the Shiva Trilogy is not true at all." "The film and series rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet."

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Author's perspective Tripathi on possible film adaptations of his books Tripathi also shared his thoughts on a possible film adaptation of his books. He said, "Lots of deals have happened earlier. But nothing has got made as yet." "The film rights for all my books are back with me. I am sure they will get made into movies at the time when Lord Shiva and the Mother Goddess will it."

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