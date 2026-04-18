'Teri Baaton...' fame Amit Joshi to direct 'Malamaal Weekly 2'?
What's the story
Amit Joshi, who co-directed the hit film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has reportedly been roped in to direct Malamaal Weekly 2. The film is a sequel to the 2006 comedy Malamaal Weekly and is currently in development. Joshi's appointment was confirmed by a source, who told Bollywood Hungama that he has "proved his worth as a director and also as a writer."
Director's profile
Makers confident Joshi will do justice to the film
Joshi, who co-directed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Aradhana Sah, has also been a writer on films such as Trapped (2017), Panga (2020), Babli Bouncer (2022), India Lockdown (2022), and Mumbaikar (2023). The source added that the makers of Malamaal Weekly 2 are confident that Joshi will be able to do justice to the "film's comic quotient and madness."
Director's confusion
Earlier, Amit Sharma's name had come up
Earlier, there were reports that director Amit Sharma of Maidaan (2024), Badhaai Ho (2018), and Tevar (2015) fame, was in talks to direct Malamaal Weekly 2. However, he clarified to Hindustan Times, "There seems to be some speculation around this, but no, this is not true." "I'm not attached to the film in any capacity...I'd really appreciate it if we could avoid circulating unverified information."
Cast update
Paresh Rawal confirms he's doing 'Malamaal Weekly 2'
In March 2026, Hindustan Times also reached out to Paresh Rawal and asked him if he had signed Malamaal Weekly. To which he replied, "Yes, it is true. I am doing the film." According to sources, Riteish Deshmukh and Rajpal Yadav, who were part of Malamaal Weekly (2006), have also been approached for the sequel. However, it's unclear whether they have signed on yet.