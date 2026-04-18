'Teri Baaton...' fame Amit Joshi to direct 'Malamaal Weekly 2'?

Amit Joshi, who co-directed the hit film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has reportedly been roped in to direct Malamaal Weekly 2 . The film is a sequel to the 2006 comedy Malamaal Weekly and is currently in development. Joshi's appointment was confirmed by a source, who told Bollywood Hungama that he has "proved his worth as a director and also as a writer."

Director's profile Makers confident Joshi will do justice to the film Joshi, who co-directed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Aradhana Sah, has also been a writer on films such as Trapped (2017), Panga (2020), Babli Bouncer (2022), India Lockdown (2022), and Mumbaikar (2023). The source added that the makers of Malamaal Weekly 2 are confident that Joshi will be able to do justice to the "film's comic quotient and madness."

Director's confusion Earlier, Amit Sharma's name had come up Earlier, there were reports that director Amit Sharma of Maidaan (2024), Badhaai Ho (2018), and Tevar (2015) fame, was in talks to direct Malamaal Weekly 2. However, he clarified to Hindustan Times, "There seems to be some speculation around this, but no, this is not true." "I'm not attached to the film in any capacity...I'd really appreciate it if we could avoid circulating unverified information."

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