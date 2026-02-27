'Malamaal Weekly' sequel in works; original cast approached
What's the story
Bollywood is gearing up for a wave of comic capers in 2026 and 2027, with films like Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4, Hera Pheri 3, Bhagam Bhag 2, and Golmaal 5. Now, another beloved title is reportedly making a comeback, Malamaal Weekly. A source told Bollywood Hungama that discussions for Malamaal Weekly 2 have started, and the team has come up with an exciting concept for this sequel.
Sequel details
Not a direct sequel, source clarifies
The source added, "Talks have begun for Malamaal Weekly 2." "The team, working on the film, has hit upon a great idea that is apt as the second part of the series. It is not a direct sequel." "The characters and setting this time would be different, but just like the first part, it'll be about a group of greedy villagers who go to insane lengths to get hold of a huge amount of money."
Cast updates
Paresh Rawal gives verbal consent
The source further revealed that veteran actor Paresh Rawal has given his verbal consent to be a part of the project, but has yet to sign the contract. Meanwhile, discussions are underway with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Rajpal Yadav. Interestingly, both Deshmukh and Yadav were part of the original Malamaal Weekly, which was released 20 years ago in March 2006.
Original film
Recap of original film's plot
The original Malamaal Weekly centered on the only educated man in a village who discovers that a fellow villager has won a ₹1 crore lottery prize. However, the winner is already dead, triggering chaos as the villagers hatch bizarre schemes to conceal his death from the lottery inspector and keep their greedy village head unaware. The film was helmed by Priyadarshan and also starred Reema Sen, Shakti Kapoor, Sudha Chandran, the late Asrani, Rasika Joshi, and Innocent.