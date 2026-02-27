'Malamaal Weekly' sequel in works; original cast approached

Bollywood is gearing up for a wave of comic capers in 2026 and 2027, with films like Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4, Hera Pheri 3, Bhagam Bhag 2, and Golmaal 5 . Now, another beloved title is reportedly making a comeback, Malamaal Weekly. A source told Bollywood Hungama that discussions for Malamaal Weekly 2 have started, and the team has come up with an exciting concept for this sequel.

Sequel details Not a direct sequel, source clarifies The source added, "Talks have begun for Malamaal Weekly 2." "The team, working on the film, has hit upon a great idea that is apt as the second part of the series. It is not a direct sequel." "The characters and setting this time would be different, but just like the first part, it'll be about a group of greedy villagers who go to insane lengths to get hold of a huge amount of money."

Cast updates Paresh Rawal gives verbal consent The source further revealed that veteran actor Paresh Rawal has given his verbal consent to be a part of the project, but has yet to sign the contract. Meanwhile, discussions are underway with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Rajpal Yadav. Interestingly, both Deshmukh and Yadav were part of the original Malamaal Weekly, which was released 20 years ago in March 2006.

