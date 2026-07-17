Did Paresh Rawal conceive 'OMG 2'? Director says no
What's the story
Amit Rai, the director of the hit film OMG 2, has responded to veteran actor Paresh Rawal's recent claims that he wasn't credited for his contribution to the film. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rai questioned the basis of Rawal's allegations and stated that he doesn't wish to disrespect a veteran but believes these claims should be addressed by the producer of OMG 2. Notably, a spiritual sequel to 2012's OMG, OMG 2 was released in 2023.
Director's response
I have proof of my contribution to the film: Rai
Rai said, "Wo kis tathya ke adhaar pe ye keh rahe hai? First he needs to answer this. He is merely making a claim. Kehne ko to wo kuch bhi keh sakte hai."
He further stated that he has proof of his contribution to the film in the form of a certificate from the screenwriter association and a stamp from the person who saw the script, which bears his name.
Film's journey
'OMG 2 is my child,' says Rai
Drawing an analogy between OMG 2 and raising a child, Rai said, "Jaha tak mujhe yaad hai ki, us film ka janak bhi main hi hun, uska karta bhi main hi hun, school bhejne wala bhi main hi hun aur college bhejne wala bhi main hi hun."
He added that the producer and lead star Akshay Kumar should respond to Rawal's claims as he is the one who wrote and made the film. Pankaj Tripathi co-starred in the film.
Rawal's claims
What did Rawal say about his contribution to 'OMG 2'?
Rawal told Vicky Lalwani recently that he'd approached Rai with an idea about a boy who gets caught masturbating and a video of it goes viral.
"His father was a tourist guide at Khajuraho temple. Amit suggested making him a part-time priest at the Mahakal Temple."
Apparently, Rawal walked away when Rai approached Kumar, telling him they were turning OMG into a franchise.
He added, "The saddest part is...I wasn't given credit for the story...My name wasn't mentioned anywhere."