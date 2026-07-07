'Ohh My Dog' teaser: Film reimagines Amitabh's 'Mere Paas Aao'

Film's theme

'A story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful'

The teaser gives a glimpse into an emotional story that celebrates the unconditional love and loyal companionship shared between humans and dogs. Director Amit Rai said in a statement, "Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return." "Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family."