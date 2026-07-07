'Ohh My Dog' teaser: Film reimagines Amitabh's 'Mere Paas Aao'
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming film Ohh My Dog have released the much-awaited teaser. The clip opens with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto, Ek Kissa Suno, instantly taking viewers on a trip down memory lane and setting the tone for the story ahead. The film is set to hit theaters on July 31.
Film's theme
'A story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful'
The teaser gives a glimpse into an emotional story that celebrates the unconditional love and loyal companionship shared between humans and dogs. Director Amit Rai said in a statement, "Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return." "Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family."
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
If you have a DOG, you should watch this film,— Babulal Biscope (@babulalbiscope_) July 7, 2026
If you don't have a DOG, you MUST WATCH this film.#OhhMyDog teaser out now
🔗 - https://t.co/FqVXqIPpEq#PhirKyaHua#DoYourDharma
In cinemas 31st July.@AAFilmsIndia@tipsofficial#AmitRai#ThinkingHatspic.twitter.com/B8bMXAGLuB
Cast and production
More than 250 dogs featured in the film
Produced by Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, Ohh My Dog stars Maahi Rai, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajesh Kumar, Sulakhyana Baruah, Pawan Malhotra, and Vijay Mishra. The film features over 250 dogs. The caption for the teaser read, "If you have a DOG, you should watch this film, If you don't have a DOG, you MUST WATCH this film."
Film's message
'If audiences walk away with a little more kindness...'
Rai added, "This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion." "If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts toward animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose."