Amit Sadh set to return to big screen with 'Pratap'
What's the story
Amit Sadh, known for his performances in Breathe and Avrodh: The Siege Within, is awaiting the release of his next film, Pratap. This will be his first major theatrical release in eight years, after Gold (2018). Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he expressed disappointment over the release of Pune Highway (2025), which he believed was a "token release."
Disappointment expressed
'I was very disappointed...': Sadh on 'Pune Highway' release
When asked about his release-day routine, Sadh said he was unsure, because it had been years since his last theatrical release.
He clarified that he didn't consider Pune Highway a proper theatrical release, calling it a "token release to put it on OTT."
"I was very disappointed by the manner in which Pune Highway was released."
"It becomes a forced release when the OTT platform dictates that you need to do something (and only then will they buy the film)."
Upcoming release
'I really hope we can get people to cinemas'
Sadh's last major theatrical release was Gold (2018). He also appeared in Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 (2019), which had a theatrical release, but his role was minor.
He said, "Pratap is getting a good theatrical release."
"I am thankful to my producer. We have a great team, and all of them are doing a good job."
"I really hope we can get people to cinemas on November 20."
Meanwhile, the film stars Tigmanshu Dhulia, Esha Deol, and Milind Gunaji.