Amit Sadh set to return to big screen with 'Pratap'

When asked about his release-day routine, Sadh said he was unsure, because it had been years since his last theatrical release.

He clarified that he didn't consider Pune Highway a proper theatrical release, calling it a "token release to put it on OTT."

"I was very disappointed by the manner in which Pune Highway was released."

"It becomes a forced release when the OTT platform dictates that you need to do something (and only then will they buy the film)."