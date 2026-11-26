Amit Shah meets 'Ramayana' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the team of Ramayana on Thursday and congratulated them on the film's worldwide success. The meeting was attended by producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, and co-producer Niraj Sanghai. Shah took to social media platform X to commend their innovative effort in bringing Lord Shri Ram's ideals to the new generation through modern cinematic technology.
Spiritual journey
Kapoor visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings
On Wednesday, Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in the film, visited Delhi's historic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings after the film's success.
He was accompanied by Tiwari and Malhotra on this spiritual journey.
The movie has reportedly neared the ₹1,800 crore mark worldwide and is inching closer to the ₹2,000 crore milestone.
Box office success
More about the film
The film, which was released worldwide on November 5, has been a massive box office success. It has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
The mythological epic features an ensemble cast including Kapoor as Lord Rama, Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana: Part 1 is the first part of a two-part adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.
The film's music was composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Other key cast members include Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh.
The second part is slated to arrive on Diwali 2028.