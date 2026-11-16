Gangster Goldy Dhillon threatens Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, have reportedly received death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon. The threat comes after the recent arrest of Vikas Thakur (alias Vicky) and Deepak Singh (alias Deep) by the Delhi Police Special Cell. In a social media post, Dhillon allegedly warned that these arrests wouldn't affect his plans to target the Bachchans in Mumbai. He also threatened those who speak against the Sikh community.
Threat details
Dhillon claimed '200 associates' were in Mumbai
Dhillon, in his post, reportedly claimed that around 200 of his associates were active and ready in Mumbai.
He specifically named the Bachchans, warning that even "bulletproof glass wouldn't protect them."
The authenticity of the social media post has not been independently verified.
Historical reference
People making statements against Sikhs will be held accountable: Dhillon
In his alleged social media post, Dhillon referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, stating that those responsible for the violence would never be forgiven.
He also claimed that people making statements against the Sikh community would be held accountable, no matter where they were in the world.
Arrest aftermath
Threats came after arrest of shooters
The threat comes days after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
These individuals are believed to have been involved in a conspiracy to shoot outside Bachchan's famous residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai.
Their arrests also reportedly helped investigators uncover a separate plot to shoot a Delhi-based businessman as part of an extortion attempt.
Security concerns
Bachchan's residence received bomb threats recently
To recall, Jalsa was named in three separate bomb threat emails over the past month.
The heightened security arrangements were visible during his regular Sunday greeting outside Jalsa on November 1.
The legendary actor stood behind bulletproof glass during his customary weekly interaction with fans, a landmark change from his usual practice of greeting fans from a wheeled pedestal.