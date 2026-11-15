Police foil alleged firing plot targeting Amitabh Bachchan's home
What's the story
Delhi Police have arrested two alleged shooters linked to a foreign-based gangster, uncovering a purported plot to open fire outside veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence. The accused, identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky (25) and Deepak Singh alias Deep, were apprehended during separate operations in Delhi and Mumbai, reported PTI. Singh was allegedly instructed by their handlers to stay longer in Mumbai for the attack.
Allegations
Why were they planning to target Bachchan?
The planned attack was reportedly linked to Bachchan's alleged comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which he has denied making.
The gang wanted to target him over these purported remarks.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said Thakur had traveled from Mumbai to Delhi under orders from the gangster to execute an extortion-related shooting against a businessman.
Criminal activities
Singh was wanted in connection with Mad Sandhu's murder
Singh was also wanted in connection with the October 3 murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar.
Following Thakur's arrest, police tracked down Singh in Mumbai, where he was allegedly hiding after Sandhu's murder.
The accused were arrested by the Special Cell during operations based on intelligence inputs.
A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Special Cell police station, and further investigation is underway.