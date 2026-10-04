Who was Mad Sandhu? Punjabi influencer shot dead in Amritsar

The police have launched an investigation into the shooting incident.

The Commissionerate Police Amritsar said its teams promptly reached the spot and inspected the scene after receiving information about the firing incident on Loharka Road.

"Various police teams are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused at the earliest," they added.

A Facebook post from a handle, Goldy Dhillon, has surfaced, claiming responsibility for the attack and alleging Sandhu had "spoiled" Punjab.