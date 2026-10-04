Who was Mad Sandhu? Punjabi influencer shot dead in Amritsar
What's the story
Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in Amritsar on Saturday. The incident occurred around 6:00pm after which Sandhu was found lying on the road in a pool of blood. A video of the scene has since gone viral on social media platforms. He passed away while being rushed to the hospital, reported PTI.
Investigation initiated
Investigation launched into the matter
The police have launched an investigation into the shooting incident.
The Commissionerate Police Amritsar said its teams promptly reached the spot and inspected the scene after receiving information about the firing incident on Loharka Road.
"Various police teams are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused at the earliest," they added.
A Facebook post from a handle, Goldy Dhillon, has surfaced, claiming responsibility for the attack and alleging Sandhu had "spoiled" Punjab.
Career overview
Sandhu's career and achievements
Sandhu, whose full first name was Madhusudan, was a well-known face on podcasts where he discussed makeup, the film industry, and gender issues.
He often faced homophobic trolling on social media but stood his ground by saying, "God had made me the way I am."
He began his career in the fashion industry as a stylist and assistant costume designer on films in Punjab and Mumbai before gaining fame through Instagram reels.
Social media impact
His film career and controversies
Sandhu was known for his luxury fashion and beauty tips, lifestyle content, and candid views on social norms, LGBTQ+ acceptance, and pop culture.
He also appeared in several Punjabi films like the Oye Bhole Oye series.
Earlier this year, he was embroiled in controversy after an audio conversation with Nihang jathedar Manpreet Singh Khalsa surfaced online.
The conversation had sparked a debate over his social media content and public image.