Amitabh, Abhishek to return for 'Sarkar 4': Ram Gopal Varma
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has confirmed that both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will return for the fourth installment of his successful Sarkar franchise. "The writing is done. I am starting the shoot in [mid-2026]," he told Mid-Day. Here's what we know about the movie so far.
Production timeline
Varma aims to finish 'Sarkar 4' in 2026
Varma has also revealed his intention to complete the fourth installment of Sarkar within this year. After wrapping up Sarkar 4, he will shift his focus to another thriller titled Syndicate, which is currently in the casting stage. The director did not disclose any additional cast members for Sarkar 4.
Franchise history
More about the 'Sarkar' franchise
The Sarkar franchise began in 2005, and the first film starred the Bachchan duo in the lead roles. The second part, Sarkar Raj (2008), saw them reprising their roles along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The third part, released in 2017, featured Yami Gautam Dhar and Jackie Shroff among others. In addition to Sarkar 4, Varma is working on Police Station Mein Bhoot, starring Manoj Bajpayee.